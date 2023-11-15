Lucid Earns Verified Partner Status with Amazon Ads

Lucid, which was acquired by Cint in 2021, has been granted verified partner status on the Amazon Ads Partner Network.

Lucid's fully automated brand lift measurement solution is available within the Amazon DSP and Twitch Ad Server, powered by Lucid Impact Measurement. Brand lift studies powered by Lucid Impact Measurement use insights across brand key performance indicators, including awareness, ad recall, consideration, purchase intent, and favorability. Advertisers can leverage millions of consumer responses using Lucid Impact Measurement's direct connection to its owned research system. This scale enables advertisers to confidently understand the impact of their ads across Amazon Ads services on desktop, mobile web and app and cross-screen packages. Properties include but are not limited to Amazon DSP, Twitch, FireTV and Amazon Freevee with regional availability.

This comprehensive view of advertisers' Amazon Ads campaigns can result in statistically significant insights at scale. Insights are available by demographics, including age, gender, frequency, and media facets like site, placement, device, and creative. Study results are available within a week of launch.