Fast Simon Launches Upsell and Cross-Sell Merchandising Editor

Fast Simon, a shopping optimization platforms provider, today launched its Upsell and Cross-Sell Merchandising Editor, giving users granular control over artificial intelligence-generated product recommendations to shoppers.

With Upsell and Cross-Sell Merchandising Editor, merchandisers can add rules to augment AI's suggestions based on inventory levels, sales velocity, product collections, and more. It uses AI to promote best-sellers, recommend items based on browsing and search activity, bury out-of-stock products, and more. It is context sensitive and personalized, so recommendations are tailored to the collection, product, cart, or home page where they're displayed.

"Merchandisers must be able to achieve the delicate balance of inventory and sales while helping shoppers quickly find what they're looking for and introduce them to other items they might enjoy," said Zohar Gilad, CEO of Fast Simon, in a statement. "We're giving merchandisers granular control over AI recommendations to help them achieve that balance so they can increase average order value and meet customer demands."

The Upsell and Cross-Sell Merchandising Editor seamlessly integrates with Fast Simon's Visual Merchandising Editor, which surfaces business information and lets merchandisers customize how products are displayed.