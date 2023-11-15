-->
  • November 15, 2023

Eventsforce Launches a Mobile App for Event Planning

Eventsforce, powered b Simpleview, has released the Eventsforce mobile app, a scalable solution for event planning.

The mobile app helps users engage attendees and drive event success, whether running simple events, tradeshows, or multi-stream conferences. It offers the following features:

  • Integration with all major AMS/CRM and event management systems,
  • Mobile and desktop access,
  • Advanced QR code scanning features,
  • Gamification and engagement features, and
  • The ability for attendees to create personalized schedules, connect with other attendees and sponsors, and stay up-to-date.

On the event planner's end, the app can be used for the following:

  • Engaging sponsors and exhibitors,
  • Controlling all aspects of the event, including branding, content, and menus,
  • Lead scanning, and
  • Revenue-generation and analytics reporting.

"The future of event tech is all about creating personalized and engaging experiences for attendees," said Andrius Remeikis, vice president of growth at Eventsforce, in a statement. "Our newly launched mobile app is designed to help event planners do just that by providing them with the tools needed to connect with attendees on a deeper level and drive business outcomes."

