Eventsforce Launches a Mobile App for Event Planning

Eventsforce, powered b Simpleview, has released the Eventsforce mobile app, a scalable solution for event planning.

The mobile app helps users engage attendees and drive event success, whether running simple events, tradeshows, or multi-stream conferences. It offers the following features:

Integration with all major AMS/CRM and event management systems,

Mobile and desktop access,

Advanced QR code scanning features,

Gamification and engagement features, and

The ability for attendees to create personalized schedules, connect with other attendees and sponsors, and stay up-to-date.

On the event planner's end, the app can be used for the following:

Engaging sponsors and exhibitors,

Controlling all aspects of the event, including branding, content, and menus,

Lead scanning, and

Revenue-generation and analytics reporting.