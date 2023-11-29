RingCentral Launches RingCentral Events
RingCentral, a provider of cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center solutions, has launched RingCentral Events, an all-in-one solution for virtual, onsite, and hybrid event needs.
Formerly Hopin Events, RingCentral Events includes the following:
- All-in-one solution for all event types—virtual, hybrid, and onsite—with native registration, analytics, mobile app, check-in, badge printing, and lead retrieval;
- More than 40 app and data integrations;
- The ability to create custom branded event pages, with templates to showcase agendas, speakers, sponsors, and content;
- The ability to scale to more than 100,000 attendees.
- Smart Content Generator with an AI Writer;
- Smart Q&A with artificial intelligence to automatically categorize questions keep related questions together; and
- Smart Clips, with an AI-powered Smart Editor that automatically generates bite-sized social media video content for post-event marketing by repurposing event content.
"The world of events has dramatically changed over the past few years, and businesses have an opportunity to approach events in new and inventive ways that deliver unprecedented levels of engagement," said Kristen Koenig, head of channel and business partnerships for RingCentral Events, in a statement. "With RingCentral Events, we're giving customers an incredibly frictionless experience with flexibility to host either a single or multi-track event and advanced customization options. Coming soon, RingCentral Events will include AI-infused capabilities to drive smarter event experiences for both organizers and attendees."