RingCentral Launches RingCentral Events

RingCentral, a provider of cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center solutions, has launched RingCentral Events, an all-in-one solution for virtual, onsite, and hybrid event needs.

Formerly Hopin Events, RingCentral Events includes the following:

All-in-one solution for all event types—virtual, hybrid, and onsite—with native registration, analytics, mobile app, check-in, badge printing, and lead retrieval;

More than 40 app and data integrations;

The ability to create custom branded event pages, with templates to showcase agendas, speakers, sponsors, and content;

The ability to scale to more than 100,000 attendees.

Smart Content Generator with an AI Writer;

Smart Q&A with artificial intelligence to automatically categorize questions keep related questions together; and

Smart Clips, with an AI-powered Smart Editor that automatically generates bite-sized social media video content for post-event marketing by repurposing event content.