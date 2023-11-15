RRD Enhances Direct Marketing Platform

R.R. Donnelley & Sons, a provider of marketing, packaging, print, and supply chain solutions, has enhanced the go-to-market platform of its Direct Marketing Group (DMG) to provide verifiable methodologies that match messaging and touchpoint strategies to the individual preferences of their target audiences.

Key to these changes is a three-phase approach—identify, create, deploy—that fuses audience insights and creative expertise with intentional delivery strategies. It entails the following:

Identify, to understand and prioritize the right audience; Create messaging and design that drives awareness and response; and Deploy coordinated direct marketing campaigns via scheduled, automated, or complete journeys.