RRD Enhances Direct Marketing Platform
R.R. Donnelley & Sons, a provider of marketing, packaging, print, and supply chain solutions, has enhanced the go-to-market platform of its Direct Marketing Group (DMG) to provide verifiable methodologies that match messaging and touchpoint strategies to the individual preferences of their target audiences.
Key to these changes is a three-phase approach—identify, create, deploy—that fuses audience insights and creative expertise with intentional delivery strategies. It entails the following:
- Identify, to understand and prioritize the right audience;
- Create messaging and design that drives awareness and response; and
- Deploy coordinated direct marketing campaigns via scheduled, automated, or complete journeys.
"Direct marketing has evolved from a linear process to a delicate science of understanding how each channel plays a unique role in the customer journey," said Stefanie Cortes, director of strategic analysis for direct marketing at RRD, in a statement. "As marketers continue to feel the pressure to deliver and prove ROI, it's critical we provide our clients with verifiable methodologies that match messaging and touchpoint strategies to the individual preferences of their target audiences."
"With over 100 years of combined experience, our direct marketing strategists understand it takes a high-performance program to drive response," said John Pecaric, chief operating officer of RRD, in a statement. "Whether the direct mail channel is a fundamental piece of your marketing program or an element you're beginning to merge with your digital strategies, this group's refined methodology is proven to drive consistent and continuous performance."