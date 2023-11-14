FMG Partners with Bento Engine
FMG, a company specializing in marketing content, automation, and websites for financial advisors, has partnered with Bento Engine to launch Bento Collection, a suite of purpose-built materials to deliver personalized, timely, and impactful advice that will benefit clients and prospects during key moments in their life journeys.
Advisors can choose from three life events, such as getting married or having a child, and three age-related milestones such as turning 62 when Social Security benefits kick in, to focus their marketing efforts. The FMG Bento Collection includes client-ready materials in email and visual formats.
"We are thrilled to partner with FMG," said Philipp Hecker, CEO of Bento Engine, in a statement. "Our mission is to bring better advice beyond investing to more families, via their caring financial advisors. Teaming up with FMG represents a significant milestone as it opens our Collection to a diverse group of new users. We anticipate that this partnership will empower professionals to offer comprehensive and customized guidance, addressing not only investment strategies but also the pivotal life events and milestones that profoundly influence the financial well-being of their clients."
"This strategic collaboration with Bento Engine enables our joint customers to easily execute meaningful marketing and communication campaigns designed to invite conversations that lead to additional share of wallet," said Susan Theder, chief marketing officer of FMG, in a statement. "Advisors struggle with not having enough time in the day to do everything they'd like to do. By integrating Bento content into the FMG platform we enable advisors to manage campaigns from one place removing friction and creating efficiencies. Our shared missions to help advisors grow through timely, content rich communications make this partnership a natural fit."
