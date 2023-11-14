FMG Partners with Bento Engine

FMG, a company specializing in marketing content, automation, and websites for financial advisors, has partnered with Bento Engine to launch Bento Collection, a suite of purpose-built materials to deliver personalized, timely, and impactful advice that will benefit clients and prospects during key moments in their life journeys.

Advisors can choose from three life events, such as getting married or having a child, and three age-related milestones such as turning 62 when Social Security benefits kick in, to focus their marketing efforts. The FMG Bento Collection includes client-ready materials in email and visual formats.