Bambuser Launches Social Selling
Bambuser, a video commerce solutions provider, today launched Social Selling, a tool that enables companies to create shoppable video directly on social media.
When a product is featured in a video, a product card will appear on screen with a unique shop code, taking viewers directly to the product detail page by simply typing the code in the chat.
The new Social Selling feature follows the release of One-Click Amplification for every social channel. It will initially launch on Facebook, with accessibility on other platforms coming soon.
"Video has traditionally been used on social media to showcase products, but sales conversion rates are typically low, with viewers unable to make purchases directly within the content," said Maryam Ghahremani, CEO of Bambuser, in a statement. "Social Selling shortens the buying process and reduces the risk of consumers losing interest, which is especially crucial in the noisy holiday shopping season."