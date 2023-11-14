Bambuser Launches Social Selling

Bambuser, a video commerce solutions provider, today launched Social Selling, a tool that enables companies to create shoppable video directly on social media.

When a product is featured in a video, a product card will appear on screen with a unique shop code, taking viewers directly to the product detail page by simply typing the code in the chat.

The new Social Selling feature follows the release of One-Click Amplification for every social channel. It will initially launch on Facebook, with accessibility on other platforms coming soon.