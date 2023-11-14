Claravine Launches Claravine AI

Claravine today launched Claravine AI, a suite of solutions for marketing data management, as an addition to its Data Standards Cloud, empowering teams with control and insight into their marketing taxonomy and metadata while collaborating across the content supply chain.

Claravine AI can automatically classify and understand content, regardless of its format or structure. By establishing a universal language for collaboration, it elevates the integrity and accuracy of marketing data, paving the way for smarter, data-driven decisions.

The addition of Claravine AI to The Data Standards Cloud provides the following new capabilities:

Content Comprehension & Enrichment, unlocking the full potential of content across platforms, such as digital asset management systems, enriching and activating data for deeper analysis.

Content Similarity Detection, for identifying similar content from assets across the marketing ecosystem, simplifying workflows and establishing a consistent framework for marketing taxonomy and metadata application.

Content & Creative Classification and Livestreaming API, to enhance editorial decisions, yield management, or determine brand safety in real time, delivered through a flexible API.