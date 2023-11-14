Act-On Adds Direct Maill in Its Marketing Automation

Act-On Software, a provider of marketing automation solutions, is expanding its omnichannel marketing capability to include direct mail.

As part of Act-On's expanded webhooks capabilities, Act-On users can now work with third-party vendors to execute direct mail from within Act-On's automated programs (APs). With it, marketers can do the following:

"Act-On's vision is always to help marketers reach prospects where they are in the most efficient way possible," Act-On CEO Kate Johnson said in a statement. "This integration is yet another avenue for marketers to reach prospects and customers to build pipeline and customer satisfaction."

"We are thrilled that IgnitePOST's handwritten mail platform is now an integral part of Act-On's expanded marketing automation," IgnitePOST CEO Arian Radmand said in a statement. "The ability to seamlessly integrate real pen and ink handwritten notes alongside email, social, and SMS creates a powerful distinction. This feature empowers Act-On customers to connect with their audience in a profound manner, and orchestrate perfectly timed moments that not only strengthen relationships, but also propel users into action."