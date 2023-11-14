Brevo Launches MMS Capabilities

Brevo, a provider of CRM solutions, today launched Multimedia Messaging Service (MMS) for its U.S. customers.

With Brevo's new MMS capabilities, users can now add a single image up to 850 kilobytes alongside 1,600 characters of text, to their outbound marketing campaigns.

"As with all communication, some messages are better suited for a quick text, while others may require an email or phone call. Today's consumers welcome these less formal methods of communication for quick order updates, flash sales, and new product alerts. With the freedom to choose from MMS and SMS, Brevo customers can now select the right channel for each interaction," said Michael Letschin, vice president of product marketing at Brevo, in a statement.