Vodex Launches Vodex 2.0 Outbound Communications Platform

Vodex has laiunched Vodex 2.0, a new version of ots outbound communications platform, which allows companies to leverage generative artificial intelligence for calls to customers with a human-like voice.

Vodex 2.0 is a self-serve platform which uses end-to-end generative AI technology. Its features include multilingual capabilities that support 96 languages, voicemail detection, real-time analytics, robust APIs, the ability to send WhatsApp and text messages, and real-time call transfer to human agents.