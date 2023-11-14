Siteimprove Unveils AI Generate
Siteimprove, providers of a platform for delivering accessible digital content, has launched AI Generate, a website content optimizer integrated into the SEO workflow.
AI Generate aims to make content shine on search engines. It allows marketers to leverage artificial intelligence to create on-brand content experiences. It fixes the issues that cause content experiences to underperform by generating multiple SEO content suggestions; analyzes created content and provides simple, actionable improvements that can boost SEO performance; and checks web content for tone, engagement readability, and more. By assessing content guidelines based on writing goals like readability level, word count, and writing stye, marketers can build a consistent brand voice and quickly apply it across all content experiences.
"Over the past year, the world has had a front row seat into the acceleration of generative AI and how it has changed the way marketers create content. However, more content doesn't mean better content and AI alone is not the only solution," said Shane Paladin, CEO of Siteimprove, in a statement. "At Siteimprove, we believe digital marketers need to find a balance of using AI to enhance their work but not replace it, and today's release of AI Generate is our way of helping marketers find that balance to deliver content experiences that delight customers and provide the scale needed for marketers to produce at pace."