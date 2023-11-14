Siteimprove Unveils AI Generate

Siteimprove, providers of a platform for delivering accessible digital content, has launched AI Generate, a website content optimizer integrated into the SEO workflow.

AI Generate aims to make content shine on search engines. It allows marketers to leverage artificial intelligence to create on-brand content experiences. It fixes the issues that cause content experiences to underperform by generating multiple SEO content suggestions; analyzes created content and provides simple, actionable improvements that can boost SEO performance; and checks web content for tone, engagement readability, and more. By assessing content guidelines based on writing goals like readability level, word count, and writing stye, marketers can build a consistent brand voice and quickly apply it across all content experiences.