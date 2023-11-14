Smarsh Integrates with Box

Smarsh, a provider of digital communications compliance and intelligence solutions, has integrated with Box to deliver a retention and oversight solution for professionals subject to stringent regulatory requirements for their electronic communications.

The integration enables organizations in financial services and other heavily regulated industries to leverage the collaboration benefits of Box, while using the Smarsh platform to meet regulatory obligations to capture, retain, and monitor digital communication and content.

The Smarsh capture solution for Box content enables customers to do the following:

Capture documents and collaboration workflows occurring within Box, including stored files, file comments, file tasks, and signed signature requests.

Retain Box content in a search-ready archive.

Export content in real time to expedite regulatory audits and e-discovery events.

Search and monitor Box content alongside email, mobile, collaborative platforms, social media, voice, and more within the Smarsh archive.