Smarsh Integrates with Box
Smarsh, a provider of digital communications compliance and intelligence solutions, has integrated with Box to deliver a retention and oversight solution for professionals subject to stringent regulatory requirements for their electronic communications.
The integration enables organizations in financial services and other heavily regulated industries to leverage the collaboration benefits of Box, while using the Smarsh platform to meet regulatory obligations to capture, retain, and monitor digital communication and content.
The Smarsh capture solution for Box content enables customers to do the following:
- Capture documents and collaboration workflows occurring within Box, including stored files, file comments, file tasks, and signed signature requests.
- Retain Box content in a search-ready archive.
- Export content in real time to expedite regulatory audits and e-discovery events.
- Search and monitor Box content alongside email, mobile, collaborative platforms, social media, voice, and more within the Smarsh archive.
"We're excited about how this innovation with Box will benefit our clients," said Tom Padgett, general manager of Smarsh, in a statement. "Firms must meet their retention and oversight requirements or risk fines and penalties. Working together with best-in-class technology providers like Box has enabled Smarsh to provide the industry's most comprehensive compliance coverage for the channels customers need to drive their business forward."
"The need for financial organizations to leverage technology for operating efficiencies while mitigating risk is more important than ever before," said Fred Klein, vice president of business development at Box, in a statement. "Through this integration with Smarsh, we're excited to further enable organizations in highly regulated industries to use modern technology while remaining secure and compliant."