Bounteous Collects Eighth Adobe CDP Specialization

Bounteous has secured its eighth specialization in Adobe's Solution Partner Program for Adobe Real-Time CDP, demonstrating its ability to build and activate unified customer profiles for personalized experiences at scale.

Real-Time CDP, powered by Adobe Experience Platform, gives businesses a unified view of customer experiences and critical insights that power one-to-one personalization at scale.

Adobe's Solution Partner Program awards specializations to partners demonstrating multifaceted expertise, including technical proficiency, successful implementation, and proven customer satisfaction.

"This eighth specialization is a testament to our unwavering commitment to mastering emerging Adobe technologies," said Dave Mankowski, chief growth officer of Bounteous, in a statement. "It not only highlights our dedication to our clients but also reaffirms that Bounteous is a leader across the entire Adobe technology ecosystem." "Bounteous continues to prove their dedication to their Adobe Partnership by embracing and innovating alongside our cutting edge technologies, reflected by their specialization in Adobe Real-Time CDP," said Tony Sanders, senior director of Americas partner sales at Adobe, in a statement. "We're looking forward to continuing to grow the adoption of Adobe Real-Time CDP with Bounteous as an influential partner in the space."

Bounteous' global team of Adobe experts holds more than 100 certifications across seven other Adobe Experience Cloud applications, including Adobe Analytics, Adobe Experience Manager, Adobe Experience Manager: Run and Operate, Adobe Campaign Standard, Adobe Campaign Classic, Adobe Commerce, Adobe Target, and now Adobe Real-Time CDP.