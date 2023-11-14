Messagepoint Adds Generative AI for Translation and Plain Language Rewrites

Messagepoint has enhanced its Intelligent Content Hub for customer communications management with AI-powered Assisted Authoring that now supports translation into more than 80 languages and suggests content rewrites to align communications with the ISO standard for plain language. Messagepoint’s Assisted Authoring capabilities are governed by controls for marketing and customer servicing teams to translate and optimize content, while still retaining complete control over the outgoing message.

"As organizations strive to make complex topics and communications more accessible, the time and effort to support multiple languages or rewrite communications using plain language principles can be prohibitive," said Steve Biancaniello, founder and CEO of Messagepoint, in a statement. "By leveraging generative AI in the controlled environment Messagepoint provides, organizations benefit from the speed and accuracy of AI-based translation and optimization without introducing risk. These capabilities represent a massive opportunity for organizations to better serve vulnerable populations and those with limited English proficiency."

Users of Messagepoint's new translation feature can leverage capabilities based on either OpenAI'sor DeepL's generative AI-based translation services from within the Messagepoint content hub.

Messagepoint's Intelligent Content Hub offers a modular approach to content management that enables business users to manage content across all channels, whether it is used in composed communications or delivered to a digital endpoint via headless APIs. The solution enables the reuse of common content components and templates across communications.

Messagepoint's AI engine, MARCIE (Messagepoint Advanced Rationalization and Content Intelligence Engine), powers its Assisted Authoring capabilities, which include content optimization for reading levels, sentiment, plain language, brand, and length, as well as translation, content similarity analysis, tagging, and other key functions in its content hub.