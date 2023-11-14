Semcasting Media Zones Awarded Patent

Semcasting, a provider of cookieless targeting and identity graph solutions, has received a U.S. patent (No. 1,734,724 B1) for Semcasting Media Zones.

Semcasting Media Zones directly integrates contextual audience preferences into marketers' identity graphs. With this patented technology, marketers can associate their first-party audiences and impressions activity with site lists, as well as historical and trending keywords, people, places and organizations to their audiences' digital identities for every campaign. Media Zones uses genetic algorithms to statistically analyze more than 260 million online user IDs and more than 40 billion daily impressions.

With Semcasting Media Zones, advertisers can turn first-party CRM or prospect audiences into domain lists, and media categories with their keywords. Keyword lists are derived from the big-data analysis of the audience membership being weighted by their demographic profile and historical online site engagement. Advertisers of high-value items like home services, auto, travel, education or healthcare can now connect with more qualified, unique users sooner in the campaign.