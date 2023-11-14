Acquia Acuires Monsido, Expands Its DXP

Acquia, a digital experience solutions provider, is expanding its digital experience platform, Acquia DXP, to help companies provide even better, more productive digital journeys through their online presence, including optimization of websites, content, and digital engagement.

The new Acquia solution is based on the company’s acquisition of the Monsido platform, a website accessibility, content quality, search engine optimization, data privacy, and performance solution from CivicPlus, and partnerships with Conductor, an organic marketing platform provider, and VWO, an experimentation and conversion optimization platform provider.

Financial terms of the Monsido platform deal were not disclosed.