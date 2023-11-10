Eltropy Integrates with Portico from Fiserv
Eltropy, providers of a digital conversations platform for community financial institutions, has integrated with Portico from Fiserv, a full-service account processing platform.
This integration empowers credit unions using Portico to harness Eltropy's technology, including advanced text, video, chat, co-browsing, screen sharing, and chatbot technology, all consolidated within a single platform.
With Eltropy's technology, credit unions can sync contacts, send promotional texts, and engage in personalized one-on-one conversations. The integration with Portico also fosters secure interactions across crucial credit union departments, such as lending, collections, sales, marketing, and internal communications.
Eltropy's integration with the Portico core infrastructure enables credit unions and community banks to leverage text messaging and other communication channels directly within their member interface. It also offers a nightly member sync-up feature.
"Integrating Eltropy's innovative messaging capabilities into our Portico core banking platform allows credit unions to streamline communication and enhance member engagement," said Vanessa Stock, vice president of product management and strategy for credit union solutions at Fiserv, in a statement. "Messages can now be sent directly from the application, cutting call center wait times and building stronger member relationships."
"This partnership with Fiserv allows us to boost efficiency and improve communication capabilities and security, including two-factor authentication, for even more community financial institutions," said Jason Smith, vice president of strategic partnerships at Eltropy, in a statement. "This integration has the potential to elevate member engagement across all channels, equipping credit unions with the tools they need to thrive in today's competitive landscape."