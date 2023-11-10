Eltropy Integrates with Portico from Fiserv

Eltropy, providers of a digital conversations platform for community financial institutions, has integrated with Portico from Fiserv, a full-service account processing platform.

This integration empowers credit unions using Portico to harness Eltropy's technology, including advanced text, video, chat, co-browsing, screen sharing, and chatbot technology, all consolidated within a single platform.

With Eltropy's technology, credit unions can sync contacts, send promotional texts, and engage in personalized one-on-one conversations. The integration with Portico also fosters secure interactions across crucial credit union departments, such as lending, collections, sales, marketing, and internal communications.

Eltropy's integration with the Portico core infrastructure enables credit unions and community banks to leverage text messaging and other communication channels directly within their member interface. It also offers a nightly member sync-up feature.