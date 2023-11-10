Otter and PDI Join Forces

Online and delivery order management software company Otter has partnered with PDI Technologies, a provider of solutions for the convenience retail and petroleum wholesale ecosystem.

By integrating with PDI Open Commerce API, Otter and PDI can help convenience store retailers enhance and maximize their mobile, digital, and on-demand delivery channels.

Otter's integration with PDI will automatically send marketplace orders to PDI. Retailers will also have access to the following:

Promotion tools to help them stand out on delivery apps;

Reporting tools to standardize and consolidate data;

Menu management tools to update listings across marketplaces and menus; and

Uptime tools to minimize offline events.