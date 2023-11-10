Otter and PDI Join Forces
Online and delivery order management software company Otter has partnered with PDI Technologies, a provider of solutions for the convenience retail and petroleum wholesale ecosystem.
By integrating with PDI Open Commerce API, Otter and PDI can help convenience store retailers enhance and maximize their mobile, digital, and on-demand delivery channels.
Otter's integration with PDI will automatically send marketplace orders to PDI. Retailers will also have access to the following:
- Promotion tools to help them stand out on delivery apps;
- Reporting tools to standardize and consolidate data;
- Menu management tools to update listings across marketplaces and menus; and
- Uptime tools to minimize offline events.
"We have seen the continued growth of on-demand delivery for c-stores, and we want to help our customers take advantage of integrations with other innovative solutions like Otter as we continue connecting convenience across the ecosystem," said Brian Jefferson, senior vice president of business development at PDI, in a statement..
"We're impressed with PDI's vision for the convenience store industry. This alliance isn't just about meeting the present demand; it's about shaping the future of convenience retail to meet the changing needs of consumers," said Brelan Boyce, Otter's head of business development and partnerships for the United States and Canada, in a statement. "We're excited to share our expertise in the online and delivery world to help PDI extend their value to their convenience store customers."