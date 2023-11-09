CX Scores Improve in Latest ISG Research

Enterprise buyers of technology and business services are slightly more satisfied with their providers than they were a year ago, giving higher ratings for governance and compliance and collaboration capabilities while looking for higher levels of innovation, according to a new report from Information Services Group (ISG).

The latest ISG Star of Excellence CX Insights Report shows overall satisfaction with providers increased by 4 percent in the third quarter from the same period last year, reaching an average enterprise customer experience score of 75. Satisfaction scores rose in all six CX pillars covered by ISG's survey, with especially strong increases for collaboration and transparency and governance and compliance, up 6 percent and 5 percent, respectively.

Survey participants rated providers highest in governance and compliance and lowest in innovation and thought leadership. Innovation is becoming more essential to enterprises, with its importance score rising 13 percent from last year, the biggest increase of any category, according to ISG. That shift, the firm explains, indicates how critical it is for providers to keep innovating in their service offerings and strategically integrating digital tools to meet evolving market needs.

"Enterprises in all regions are looking for providers that can consistently deliver services with higher quality and offer highly experienced and certified resources for effective execution and delivery," said Heiko Henkes, ISG director and principal analyst. "At the same time, they expect providers to be more innovative and showcase strong reference use cases for emerging technologies."

Rising satisfaction scores reflect enterprises' optimism about what providers can do for them in the future, Henkes said further.

Providers are increasingly focused on improving their shoring mix, and this has helped their collaboration and tansparency capabilities earn the most improved satisfaction ratings compared with the third quarter of 2022, ISG said. Customers are especially satisfied with providers' receptivity to constructive feedback.

In the Americas, companies are increasingly satisfied with providers' data privacy and cybersecurity practices, the report says. Customers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) rated providers higher this year for collaborative approaches but were less satisfied with their ability to integrate new work methods, tools and techniques. In Asia Pacific (APAC), enterprises gave providers high marks for being adaptable and receptive to suggestions.

In business process outsourcing (BPO), providers received their highest satisfaction scores for contact center services. Customers in EMEA and APAC also gave digital engineering services high ratings.

For the second year, public-sector customers in all three regions gave their providers the highest scores, while those in the energy industry gave the lowest scores. Public-sector customers in the Americas and Europe rated providers highly for governance and compliance capabilities, primarily for proactive measures to mitigate cyberattacks. In APAC, they were highly satisfied with providers' execution and delivery.