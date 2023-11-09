SproutLoud Adds AI to Its Brand-to-Local Marketing Platform

SproutLoud, a provider of distributed marketing, has added generative artificial intelligence capabilities to Its Brand-to-Local Marketing Platform.

Generative AI in SproutLoud will reduce training cycles and increase productivity for brand-to-local co-marketing efforts. And the future use of AI for natural language search, spanning multiple languages, aims to simplify content distribution and help users find branded assets for marketing campaigns, promotions, and social posts.