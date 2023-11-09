SproutLoud Adds AI to Its Brand-to-Local Marketing Platform
SproutLoud, a provider of distributed marketing, has added generative artificial intelligence capabilities to Its Brand-to-Local Marketing Platform.
Generative AI in SproutLoud will reduce training cycles and increase productivity for brand-to-local co-marketing efforts. And the future use of AI for natural language search, spanning multiple languages, aims to simplify content distribution and help users find branded assets for marketing campaigns, promotions, and social posts.
"SproutLoud's primary focus is making marketing easier and more effective for brand-to-local teams that sell through channel partners, locations, and front-line employees," said Jared Shusterman, founder and CEO of SproutLoud, in a statement. "Our platform, infused with AI, will supercharge the capabilities our clients rely on to expedite speed-to-market, enforce brand compliance and regulatory compliance, and amplify ROI on content and marketing investments."