AppsFlyer Acquires Gaming and Apps Data Analytics Company devtodev
AppsFlyer, a provider of marketing measurement, attribution, and data analytics, has acquired devtodev, provider of a data analytics solution for game and app developers. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
This acquisition bolsters AppsFlyer's Privacy Cloud Marketplace. It also expands AppsFlyer's capabilities to meet the needs of gaming and digital businesses and extends the AppsFlyer for games suite. The synergy between AppsFlyer and devtodev technologies unifies the entire customer data set into one measurement and data analytics platform,
"Devtodev's technology, team, and expertise are a perfect match for AppsFlyer, creating a synergy that fuels not just business growth but a visionary approach to the future," said Oren Kaniel, CEO and co-founder of AppsFlyer, in a statement. "This collaboration fosters a spirit of unity among marketing, product, and monetization teams, empowering them with a fully integrated data ecosystem."
"Our vision at devtodev has always been to empower gaming and app developers to make the best data-driven decisions," said Dmitry Kravtsov, founder and CEO of devtodev, in a statement. "By joining forces with AppsFlyer, we will provide developers the ability to leverage integrated data, AI, and insights to create powerful, captivating experiences that drive efficient business growth."