AppsFlyer Acquires Gaming and Apps Data Analytics Company devtodev

AppsFlyer, a provider of marketing measurement, attribution, and data analytics, has acquired devtodev, provider of a data analytics solution for game and app developers. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

This acquisition bolsters AppsFlyer's Privacy Cloud Marketplace. It also expands AppsFlyer's capabilities to meet the needs of gaming and digital businesses and extends the AppsFlyer for games suite. The synergy between AppsFlyer and devtodev technologies unifies the entire customer data set into one measurement and data analytics platform,