Mention Me Joins the SAP Store

Mention Me's Customer Advocacy Intelligence Platform is now an SAP Endorsed App, available for online purchase on SAP Store.

SAP Endorsed Apps are solutions from SAP's partner ecosystem that are certified by SAP with added security, in-depth testing, and measurements against benchmarks results.

Mention Me helps marketing and CX teams discover, nurture, and activate their biggest advocates by using unique advocacy data and insights which are then deployed across SAP Emarsys Customer Engagement.