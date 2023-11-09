Mention Me Joins the SAP Store
Mention Me's Customer Advocacy Intelligence Platform is now an SAP Endorsed App, available for online purchase on SAP Store.
SAP Endorsed Apps are solutions from SAP's partner ecosystem that are certified by SAP with added security, in-depth testing, and measurements against benchmarks results.
Mention Me helps marketing and CX teams discover, nurture, and activate their biggest advocates by using unique advocacy data and insights which are then deployed across SAP Emarsys Customer Engagement.
"Ecosystem innovations are essential to SAP's vision and delivery of the intelligent enterprise for SAP customers," said Darryl Gray, global vice president of software partner solution monetization and success at SAP, in a statement. "We applaud Mention Me on achieving SAP-endorsed status for its Customer Advocacy Intelligence Platform. Partners like Mention Me are positioned to help us deliver a cloud-first strategy with integrated innovations, proven to provide value while solving key business challenges."
"We are thrilled to bring the power of customer advocacy marketing to the SAP ecosystem," said Mention Me CEO and Co-Founder Andy Cockburn in a statement. "This is the next natural step in our partnership with SAP and the wider CX ecosystem and means that even more global e-commerce brands can now leverage the power of customer advocacy to turn their customer base into an unbeatable growth engine. Our AI-powered platform can help brands deliver best-in- class user experiences wherever they are in their buying journey and help drive retention, loyalty, and increased acquisition at a much-reduced [customer acquisition cost] for their businesses."