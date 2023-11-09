Clickatell Launches AI Powered Chat Commerce

Clickatell?, a provider of mobile messaging, has added Clickatell AI to its Chat Commerce Platform. This conversational AI solution uses artificial intelligence and messaging to create personalized conversations.

Clickatell AI uses natural language processing (NLP) to grasp the purpose of customer inquiries, along with generative AI to improve conversations over time. Integrated within the Chat Commerce Platform, individuals can engage in live chats with Clickatell AI, while businesses can equip their agents with AI-generated responses through an agent desk interface.

Businesses can also use the technology to enhance the shopping experience for consumers by offering personalized product recommendations.