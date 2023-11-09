Clickatell Launches AI Powered Chat Commerce
Clickatell?, a provider of mobile messaging, has added Clickatell AI to its Chat Commerce Platform. This conversational AI solution uses artificial intelligence and messaging to create personalized conversations.
Clickatell AI uses natural language processing (NLP) to grasp the purpose of customer inquiries, along with generative AI to improve conversations over time. Integrated within the Chat Commerce Platform, individuals can engage in live chats with Clickatell AI, while businesses can equip their agents with AI-generated responses through an agent desk interface.
Businesses can also use the technology to enhance the shopping experience for consumers by offering personalized product recommendations.
"Our vision is to revolutionize service delivery and customer experience in the realm of mobile messaging," said Jeppe Dorff, Clickatell's chief product and technology officer, in a statement. "Clickatell AI leverages a diverse array of AI technologies to understand customer intent and deliver automated yet conversational responses, all while considering context. Additionally, Clickatell AI equips support agents with real-time, context-aware suggested responses for more efficient customer interactions."