Apollo.io Launches Apollo 3.0 GTM Solution
Apollo.io, a go-to-market (GTM) solutions provider, today at its Olympus 2023 virtual event unveiled Apollo 3.0, an all-in-one platform offering artificial intelligence-powered assistance across the entire deal funnel.
"Apollo 3.0 will be purpose-built for every role in sales and beyond to operate with greater speed and scale. Apollo’s powerful sales execution software is supercharged by AI capabilities and uniquely built on a foundation of the industry's most accurate B2B data," said Apollo Chief Product Officer Shek Viswanathan at the event. "Apollo 3.0 streamlines daily processes, analyzes trends, automates time-consuming tasks, and predicts revenue-generating outcomes. The vision we're beginning to deliver on today will transform sales and allow sales professionals to invest their time back into forming relationships with and delighting customers."
With Apollo 3.0, AI-powered functionality will be incorporated into every aspect of the platform. Key features include the following:
- The Apollo Home experience, which provides sales reps a central resource to manage day-to-day activity; follow up on high-priority messages with a central, AI-powered inbox; automatically discover new prospects in Apollo’s vast network; move quickly through guided tasks such as making calls or writing personalized emails; and take recommended steps to improve conversion rates.
- Account-Based Prospecting with organizational charts for key accounts, tools to automate account engagement plays, and anonymous website visitor tracking.
- Bombora's intent data on recent topical search behavior integrated with Apollo's B2B database.
- Deal Management, which provides a comprehensive overview of every deal throughout the entire opportunity lifecycle and streamlines administrative tasks, such as updating CRM records, managing follow-ups, and prioritizing tasks.
- AI-Assisted Meetings, which brings together Apollo's new deal management capability with existing conversation intelligence functionality. Pre-meeting, salespeople receive a complete research brief.
- Conversation Intelligence enhancements that bring new sales team coaching features like call tagging, call libraries, keyword tracking, and scorecards.
- Enhancements to existing functionality, including goal tracking, inbound routing, and guided inbox setup.