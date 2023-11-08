Apollo.io Launches Apollo 3.0 GTM Solution

Apollo.io, a go-to-market (GTM) solutions provider, today at its Olympus 2023 virtual event unveiled Apollo 3.0, an all-in-one platform offering artificial intelligence-powered assistance across the entire deal funnel.

"Apollo 3.0 will be purpose-built for every role in sales and beyond to operate with greater speed and scale. Apollo’s powerful sales execution software is supercharged by AI capabilities and uniquely built on a foundation of the industry's most accurate B2B data," said Apollo Chief Product Officer Shek Viswanathan at the event. "Apollo 3.0 streamlines daily processes, analyzes trends, automates time-consuming tasks, and predicts revenue-generating outcomes. The vision we're beginning to deliver on today will transform sales and allow sales professionals to invest their time back into forming relationships with and delighting customers."