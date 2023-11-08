LinkedIn Adds Account IQ and Relationship Map to Sales Navigator

LinkedIn is adding Account IQ and Relationship Map to its Sales Navigator.

Account IQ provides a smart summary leveraging generative artificial intelligence to provide a deep dive on accounts, blending real-time LinkedIn first-party data, such as people, LinkedIn posts, and workforce trends, with third-party data to create a holistic snapshot of companies.

Relationship Map is a flexible, shareable, visual representation of buyer circle hierarchies, built by reps to help them track all the spheres of influence around their deals. With highlights for crucial events, like recent job changes or mentions in the news, Relationship Map offers opportunities to multithread and build relationships with multiple decision-makers. It also helps account teams collaborate on account strategy, with a real-time, shareable view of who's who at key accounts. With lead recommendations powered by Relationship Explorer and custom-built Personas, Relationship Map also helps users find likely potential champions to further their influence.