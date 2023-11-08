Melissa Achieves FedRAMP Validation
Melissa, a provider of global data quality, identity verification, and address management solutions, has achieved authorized status in the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP), the entity charged with standardizing security and risk assessment for cloud services accessed by federal government agencies.
As an authorized provider of global address verification capabilities in the FedRAMP program, Melissa enables agencies seeking cloud-based tools to validate and verify global addresses, geocodes (latitude/longitude coordinates associated with a postal address), and more.
"Melissa is optimized to support the data needs of the public sector and is now the authorized partner to any federal or state agency transacting in customer data via cloud access," said Bud Walker, vice president of enterprise sales and strategy at Melissa, in a statement. "Our authorization status reflects the maturity of our organization and brings real value to more governmental agencies working to standardize, validate, verify, and enhance the people data on which their operations rely."