Melissa Achieves FedRAMP Validation

Melissa, a provider of global data quality, identity verification, and address management solutions, has achieved authorized status in the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP), the entity charged with standardizing security and risk assessment for cloud services accessed by federal government agencies.

As an authorized provider of global address verification capabilities in the FedRAMP program, Melissa enables agencies seeking cloud-based tools to validate and verify global addresses, geocodes (latitude/longitude coordinates associated with a postal address), and more.