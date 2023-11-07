Sprinklr Partners with WPP
Sprinklr, a customer experience management platform provider, is partnering with WPP to create artificial intelligence solutions to help clients deliver more personalized and consistent experiences using Sprinklr's unified customer experience management (Unified-CXM) platform.
Through this partnership, WPP will become Sprinklr’s first global agency partner, and the two companies will collaborate on CX Live AI, which connects Sprinklr’s AI+ platform with WPP's AI resources to help WPP teams create optimized content.
The companies will work together on shared data, analytics, and solution development for joint clients, and WPP teams will also receive priority support from Sprinklr. In addition, WPP will participate in Sprinklr’s Partner Advisory board to help shape the roadmap for products.
"Through the seamless integration of WPP's AI toolset with Sprinklr's AI+ platform, we are reshaping how brands can connect with their audiences. This partnership enhances our existing AI offerings and enables our clients to create customer experiences across all touch points on a scale like never before, further solidifying our position as a leader amid the technology revolution that is transforming our industry," said Stephan Pretorius, chief technology officer of WPP, in a statement.
"Sprinklr and WPP serve many of the world's most iconic brands. Together, this partnership will enable customers to effectively deploy AI that will result in measurable productivity, cost savings, and the seamless experiences customers have come to expect today," Sprinklr CEO and Founder Ragy Thomas said in a statement. "Integrating Sprinklr's AI-powered Unified-CXM platform with WPP's AI toolset will help our shared customers quickly adopt the latest AI technologies while ensuring the enterprise-grade privacy, security, and governance that Sprinklr and WPP have built our businesses on."