Sprinklr Partners with WPP

Sprinklr, a customer experience management platform provider, is partnering with WPP to create artificial intelligence solutions to help clients deliver more personalized and consistent experiences using Sprinklr's unified customer experience management (Unified-CXM) platform.

Through this partnership, WPP will become Sprinklr’s first global agency partner, and the two companies will collaborate on CX Live AI, which connects Sprinklr’s AI+ platform with WPP's AI resources to help WPP teams create optimized content.

The companies will work together on shared data, analytics, and solution development for joint clients, and WPP teams will also receive priority support from Sprinklr. In addition, WPP will participate in Sprinklr’s Partner Advisory board to help shape the roadmap for products.