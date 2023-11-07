MiQ Acquires Grasp
MiQ, a programmatic advertising managed services partner, has acquired French media governance and data quality company Grasp. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Grasp's suite includes quality assurance and compliance products to enforce governance frameworks before campaign launch.
"Our acquisition of Grasp is another exciting step in the evolution of our company as we look to grow, lead the digital advertising industry, and help advertisers forge forward in their programmatic journeys," said Gurman Hundal, MiQ's co-founder and CEO, in a statement. "Grasp's technology strategically adds the first SaaS platform to our offering, and as we double down on investments that are future-facing and focused on advancing the current programmatic experience, will prove instrumental in strengthening media buying for brands and agencies across the globe."
"Grasp consistently advocates for and helps bring operational excellence in digital advertising by empowering all in the media buying process and ecosystem to do the right thing from the very start," said Pierre-Lou Dominjon, co-founder and CEO of Grasp, in a statement. "Under the MiQ umbrella, we'll have even more opportunity to bring strategic advantage, order, and efficiency to media buying processes and advance our shared mission to fuel operational excellence in new and exciting ways."
