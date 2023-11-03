Alchemer Launches Alchemer Digital
Alchemer, a provider of customer experience management and feedback technology, has launched Alchemer Digital, combining Alchemer Mobile and Alchemer Web in a single platform.
Alchemer Digital allows organizations to engage customers across multiple digital channels, including cloud-based applications, iOS and Android apps, and marketing websites. Alchemer Digital enables many customer interactions, including collecting feedback, sending messages and promotions, direct conversations, and sentiment analysis. Organizations can leverage the platform to drive higher engagement and conversions from websites, increase mobile and web application usage, identify the new features that will attract and retain users, and more broadly understand how customers experience their brands and products.
"Organizations are looking to engage their customers through feedback throughout the experiences and channels they create," said Ryan Tamminga, senior vice president of products and services at Alchemer, in a statement. "More and more, customers are engaging companies through digital channels. The ability for those companies to hear from and communicate to these customers through these channels needs to be an integral part of their feedback and experience strategy."