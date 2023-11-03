Alchemer Launches Alchemer Digital

Alchemer, a provider of customer experience management and feedback technology, has launched Alchemer Digital, combining Alchemer Mobile and Alchemer Web in a single platform.

Alchemer Digital allows organizations to engage customers across multiple digital channels, including cloud-based applications, iOS and Android apps, and marketing websites. Alchemer Digital enables many customer interactions, including collecting feedback, sending messages and promotions, direct conversations, and sentiment analysis. Organizations can leverage the platform to drive higher engagement and conversions from websites, increase mobile and web application usage, identify the new features that will attract and retain users, and more broadly understand how customers experience their brands and products.