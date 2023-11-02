LivePerson Launches Conversational Intelligence Suite and LP 360 Managed Services

LivePerson, a provider of conversational artificial intelligence, has launched the Conversational Intelligence suite of capabilities and a managed services solution, LP 360.

Informed by billions of real customer interactions, LivePerson's new Conversational Intelligence suite consists of the following three solutions that leverage conversational data to redefine how conversational AI drives business outcomes:

Analytics Studio, which combines and converts voice and messaging conversations into actionable data that makes sense of customer behaviors, preferences, and signals across channels.

Generative Insights, which applies cutting-edge large language models to conversational data, allowing users to ask open-ended questions and receive instant insights from customer conversations.

Report Center, which aggregates reporting into a simple and configurable dashboard to measure the performance of AI- and human-powered interactions.

"As the most scaled solution for messaging and automation in the world, and with one of the world's most extensive datasets for customer engagement, LivePerson sets the standard for turning conversational data into better business outcomes," said John Collins, interim CEO of LivePerson, in a statement. "Our Conversational Intelligence suite puts the I in AI by allowing you to understand what customers want, measure your performance, and continuously improve. And that’s just the beginning: beyond optimization and personalization, Conversational Intelligence even allows you to uncover new revenue opportunities that transform your business."

LP 360, meanwhile, is a turnkey managed services offering that aligns to pre-defined business outcomes and provides the fastest route to those outcomes. Based on industry benchmarks, LP 360 establishes a baseline and measures outcomes over time.

Using the Conversational Intelligence suite, LP 360 helps users understand what customers want then works to digitize and ultimately automate those intents. LivePerson hires, trains, and manages agents, scaling as needed to meet goals. LP 360 also provides dedicated strategy and implementation specialists from LivePerson with verticalized expertise in financial services, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, automotive, retail, and more.