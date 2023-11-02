Elastic Path Partners with Twilio for Personalized Commerce Experiences

Elastic Path, a composable commerce platform provider, is partnering with Twilio, a customer engagement platform provider, to help joint customers launch data-driven commerce personalization.

Elastic Path's no-code integration with the Twilio Segment customer data platform (CDP) will help companies activate their data.

The integration between Elastic Path CX Studio and Twilio Segment empowers marketers and merchants to launch dynamic storefronts and shoppable content that adapts in real time using conditional rules about when and what to offer shoppers based on profile traits and audience segments. In just a few clicks, digital teams can personalize online buying for their top customers with loyalty experiences, offer discount shoppers exclusive savings, target past customers with win-back offers, and address abandoned carts with hyper-relevant promotions. Joint customers can also capitalize on Twilio Segment's AI capabilities to recommend products shoppers are more likely to buy and optimize experiences using predictive metrics about a given shopper.

"Every company is looking to deliver personalized experiences; that's table stakes. But it's actually pretty hard to connect your marketing tools, your commerce tools, and everything else with a real-time customer profile," said Kathryn Murphy, senior vice president of product at Twilio, in a statement. "We share a common vision with Elastic Path around making this easier for our customers. We are very excited to combine the power of the best composable CDP with a leading composable commerce company. Composability gives our customers the choices and extensibility they need. And with our new integration, in just clicks, we make it possible for brands to drive higher conversion and lifetime value."

"Partnering with Twilio Segment enables our customers to act on a more complete profile of their buyers and deliver highly effective personalized shopping experiences," said Harry Chemko, co-founder and chief strategy officer of Elastic Path, in a statement. "The instant-on integration with Twilio Segment builds on our commitment to empower commerce leaders with the freedom to deliver innovative shopping experiences that delight their customers and drive the bottom line. Merchandisers and marketers now have the ability to create and launch personalized commerce experiences at scale and the freedom to ideate on new ways to use the integrated data to drive revenue."