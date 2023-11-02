Monetate Launches Journey Analytics

Monetate, a personalization platform provider, today launched Journey Analytics to help clients view and evaluate customer journeys to see how customers are behaving and where a particular journey is taking them.

"We have seen a rapid shift in demand for better experiences on consumer sites and understand the need to collect and analyze experience data in a unified view," said Eric Rosado, chief product officer of Monetate, in a statement. "With Journey Analytics, brands will gain a more comprehensive understanding of how browser and buyer segments are interacting throughout journeys as a result of the experiences launched through Monetate."

With Monetate Journey Analytics, users will gain the following: