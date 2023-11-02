HubSpot to Acquire Clearbit

HubSpot will acquire Clearbit, a B2B data and customer intelligence platform provider. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

With Clearbit, HubSpot will be able to bring third-party company data into its system of record. From tracking website visits to monitoring news announcements, HubSpot will be able to provide front-office teams context about their customers and prospects.

Clearbit helps businesses enrich customer records with more than 100 firmographic, demographic, and technographic data points from public and private data sources, including social profiles, company websites, crowdsourcing, and more. It includes data across 20 million companies and 500 million decision-makers to identify high-fit prospects, understand purchase intent, and connect with customers.

"To cut through the noise with deep relevance, businesses need reliable, high-quality data about their customers. That means enriching your company's internal customer data with real-time external context," said Yamini Rangan, CEO of HubSpot, in a statement. "Clearbit has made it its mission to collect rich and useful data about millions of companies. HubSpot's AI-powered customer platform combined with Clearbit's data will create a powerful, winning combination for our customers." "Clearbit has always believed that data is fundamental to the best B2B go-to-market teams," said Matt Sornson, co-founder and CEO of Clearbit, in a statement. "By joining forces with HubSpot, the industry's most loved B2B customer platform, we will unlock a whole new level of value for our customers and help all of B2B grow better."

Clearbit has been part of the HubSpot App Marketplace since 2019. Upon completion of the transaction, Clearbit will become a wholly owned subsidiary of HubSpot and eventually be integrated within HubSpot's customer platform.