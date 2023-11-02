Attentive Partners with Bazaarvoice
Attentive, a conversational marketing platform provider, has integrated with Bazaarvoice, a provider of user-generated content solutions, to enable companies to send review requests via SMS and email.
The incorporation of UGC from Bazaarvoice, such as ratings, reviews, and customer surveys, into Attentive's SMS and email platform helps companies encourage more review generation and other types of UGC.
Features of the integration include:
- The ability to add URLs to post-purchase shipping notifications, as well as conversational text messages that link directly to pages so buyers can complete a review.
- The ability to segment SMS and email subscriber audiences based on actions they've taken, such as completing a review for a certain product category, submitting a review using a star rating, or submitting an image or video review.
- The ability to message subscribers who have completed a review with either a reward coupon and/or personalized message with similar products via SMS or email.
"We're excited to be able to offer brands a convenient and interactive way for shoppers to rate their purchases, write a review, and upload a photo of their purchased items right from their phones,"; said Brian Malkerson, chief revenue officer of Attentive, in a statement. "This partnership with Bazaarvoice will help our joint brands unlock the full potential of UGC and customer feedback to improve their products and services, further increasing brand loyalty and revenue."
"For brands seeking to truly connect with their customers and unlock the power of UGC, this integration between Attentive and Bazaarvoice is a game-changer,"; said Mark Drosos, senior vice president of worldwide channels and alliances at Bazaarvoice, in a statement. "By seamlessly blending the world of SMS and email with authentic customer reviews, ratings, and feedback, brands can now forge deeper, more personal connections with their audiences, driving revenue growth and fostering brand loyalty in the process."