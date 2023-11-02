Attentive Partners with Bazaarvoice

Attentive, a conversational marketing platform provider, has integrated with Bazaarvoice, a provider of user-generated content solutions, to enable companies to send review requests via SMS and email.

The incorporation of UGC from Bazaarvoice, such as ratings, reviews, and customer surveys, into Attentive's SMS and email platform helps companies encourage more review generation and other types of UGC.

Features of the integration include:

The ability to add URLs to post-purchase shipping notifications, as well as conversational text messages that link directly to pages so buyers can complete a review.

The ability to segment SMS and email subscriber audiences based on actions they've taken, such as completing a review for a certain product category, submitting a review using a star rating, or submitting an image or video review.

The ability to message subscribers who have completed a review with either a reward coupon and/or personalized message with similar products via SMS or email.