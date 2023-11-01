DoubleVerify Expands Measurement Capabilities to Amazon Custom Audiences

DoubleVerify, providers of a platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics, has expanded measurement coverage to advertisers using Twitch inventory and Amazon custom audiences in Amazon DSP with a server-to-server integration.

"Amazon Ads continues to break new ground in driving real business outcomes for advertisers while ensuring campaign measurement can be independently verified," said Steven Woolway, executive vice president of business development at DoubleVerify, in a statement. "We're thrilled to build on our successful integration with Amazon DSP and expand our measurement coverage, enabling advertisers to seamlessly activate DV third-party measurement solutions across Twitch inventory and Amazon custom audiences."

DV offers Amazon DSP advertisers media quality and performance solutions to measure and optimize ads served to Amazon custom audiences, with a S2S integration. Amazon custom audiences are custom-built segments that can help companies reach and re-engage with shoppers directly via Amazon DSP. DV's solutions available to Amazon DSP advertisers include viewability, brand suitability, fraud and invalid traffic, in-geo, and DV Authentic Attention.

Additionally, advertisers can launch DV's viewability, fraud/IVT, and in-geo measurement solutions across inventory available on Twitch, an interactive live streaming service for gaming, entertainment, sports, music, and more via the Twitch Ad Server and/or Amazon DSP.

Detailed campaign metrics and insights can be accessed by advertisers across Twitch inventory and Amazon custom audiences using DV Pinnacle.