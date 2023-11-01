Emplifi Launches Fall 23 Product Enhancements

Emplifi, providers of a unified customer engagement platform, yesterday unveiled its Fall '23 product innovations, including influencer marketing power workflows, advancements in user generated content, and ratings and reviews for social proof.

"We continue to take bold strides to unify marketing, commerce, and care," said Emplifi's chief technology officer, Todd McCaslin, in a statement. "We are excited to unveil our groundbreaking influencer power workflows and analytics, backed by Emplifi's vast database of 35 million influencers. It's more than just offering tools; it is about reshaping the way brands connect with the modern consumer in this dynamic digital landscape."

Emplifi Influencers is a marketing platform that provides control and insights over influencer marketing campaigns, from the discovery stage to performance analysis. New features include the following:

Emplifi's database of 35 million influencers.

AI-powered influencer analysis to understand individual influencer performance.

Integrated campaign management with influencer ranking, internal notes, and custom validation stages.

Reporting on engagement, clicks, direct sales, and ROI.

Emplifi UGC connects approved user-generated content with AI Composer and Emplifi Publisher. Enhancements provide AI-powered suggestions from product catalogs, and on-site collections, such as crowdsourced product tagging.

"The creator economy is more important than ever for brands trying to stand out in a competitive marketplace, scale operations, and improve time-to-value," McCaslin said in the statement. "Emplifi's tools help brands increase authenticity by leveraging the voice of their consumers. Our clients have seen a four times increase in UGC engagement and a 19 percent increase in conversions. It's about genuine connections, amplified engagement, and tapping into a vast library of brand-ready user-generated content."

Emplifi Care helps address customer concerns on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, and X (formerly Twitter). New product features include the following:

Real-time notifications to keep agents and supervisors informed of impending service-level agreement breaches.

Streamlined permissioning and adaptive case assignments.

Advanced automation and intelligent case routing.

Sentiment adjustments based on case outcomes.

Enhanced insights leveraging real-time Emplifi Voice of the Customer data.

With this new release, marketing teams can escalate messages to the service team directly from ;Emplifi Community and Emplifi Care into Emplfi Agent.

Emplifi Agent is used by customer service teams for case management, advanced workflow, and built-in fulfillment capabilities. Recent enhancements include the following:

Simplified maintenance of key features, including the ability to tailor screen layouts based on specific needs.

Integration with enterprise identity management services via System for Cross-domain Identity Management (SCIM).

Improvements to reporting that normalizes customer feedback based on product/location history.

Emplifi Knowledge updates to display tailored responses without having to switch screens, change apps, or refer to binders; live collaborative editing and internal commenting among teams, and version control for responses and proofreading across 27 languages.