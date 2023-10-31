Iterable Introduces AI-Powered Experiments and Identity Toolkit

Iterable, a customer communication platform provider, today unveiled its 2023 Fall product release with new AI-Driven Experiments, a new Identity Toolkit, and expanded data partner integrations.

"In today's fast-paced and evolving digital landscape, marketing innovation is not just an option, it's a necessity," said Andrew Boni, CEO and co-founder of Iterable, in a statement. "Our customers are looking for ways to leverage experimentation tools that provide more prescriptive insights and automated decision-making, and with the rise of generative AI, can leverage AI for variant creation and ideation. At Iterable, we believe in the power of experimentation to drive innovation."

Iterable's updated Experimentation setup with Copy Assist capabilities is focused on minimizing the time and effort to configure and launch experiments. With Iterable's Copy Assist integration within experiments, marketers will now receive AI-generated text variations and can build experiments within an updated semi-automated setup flow. Iterable also streamlined its experimentation insights and analytics.

With a centralized space to review and group past experiments, marketers can now review experiments’ performance with deeper explainability into experiment results, and create new automatically optimized experiments.

The Iterable Identity Toolkit is designed to help marketers identify, understand, and manage customer identity, whether they are anonymous or known. The toolkit includes the following capabilities:

A capture feature that allows marketers to collect and ingest actionable information from customers. These features include cross-channel opt-in and anonymous user capabilities that let marketers control which anonymous users they want sent into the Iterable platform.

Unify features that allow markers to consolidate all known information about a customer under one profile. This includes the ability for marketers to assign customers with unique IDs from internal systems to unify all data sources and merge anonymous and known profiles to ensure a cohesive messaging strategy.

Iterable also expanded its partner integrations with Justuno, a provider of conversion rate optimization, and Extole, a provider of referral marketing platforms. These integrations help increase subscriber acquisition and leverage zero- and first-party data for campaigns with advanced personalization and audience segmentation.