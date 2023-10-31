Forethought Joins AWS Partner Network and AWS Marketplace
Forethought, a customer support automation platform provider, has joined the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network and made its platform available on the AWS Marketplace.
Forethought is also part of the AWS ISV Accelerate program and has achieved the AWS Conversational AI Competency distinction. Forethought's cloud-native solutions have been built on AWS.
"Working closely with AWS is a significant milestone for the Forethought team," said Aaron Verstraete, vice president of strategic alliances at Forethought, in a statement. "By joining APN and AWS Marketplace, we are now able to bring Forethought's services to more businesses and look forward to building these new relationships to further customer support efficiencies globally."