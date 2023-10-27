Aware Launches Generative AI Summaries

Aware, an artificial intelligence data platform provider,released Generative AI Summaries, which provide secure, trustworthy, and traceable insights from unstructured digital workplace conversations.

Aware's embedded AI platform, called AwareIQ, provides purpose-built generative AI at scale through a contextually enriched, real-time, event-driven architecture and proprietary, foundational machine learning (ML) models.

"The future of generative AI in the enterprise sits within targeted experiences that are designed to solve the use cases businesses care about most," said Matt Pasternack, chief product officer of Aware, in a statement. "Aware's generative AI capabilities are embedded and airtight within our secure AI/ML platform and allow teams to intentionally leverage generative AI without fear of hallucinations or their data falling into the wrong hands. Enterprise users can now condense weeks of analysis into actionable insights within minutes to solve use cases ranging from the employee experience and business operations to cybersecurity and GRC."

Aware's platform ingests and normalizes unstructured data from any source, including collaboration platforms, social media channels, and open-text survey responses. After standardizing the data, Aware's Intelligent Data Fabric manages data orchestration within a single, highly secure environment. The data is then segmented, respecting data privacy controls, to unlock use cases ranging from e-discovery collections to open-ended survey analysis. Finally, an extra filtering layer powered by Aware's targeted, vertical-specific ML models enriches results and ensures only the highest quality data is summarized and presented to the end-user.

Aware's foundational ML models are narrowly trained on digital workplace conversations instead of public data sets, resulting in curated models that are smaller, more accurate, and highly cost-effective. The embedded AI/ML Platform, built for conversation data, also permits continuous model development and refinement, producing models for production that are both timely and relevant. The result? Secure, trustworthy, and scalable generative experiences that drive confident decision making.

As with all Aware's functionality, the new generative AI capability is built with the tenets of responsible AI in mind. From development to deployment, Aware prioritizes both data protection and data quality. To that end, Aware provides access to verbatims, allowing for easy traceability of summarized data while respecting the existing data access permissions for the specific user. As part of Aware's commitment to transparency, detailed documentation is available upon request.