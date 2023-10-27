SheerID Expands Identity Verification Platform

SheerID has updated its identity verification platform for commerce with gated, personalized offers across a range of occupations, affiliations, and customer life stages.

SheerID's latest platform update adds thousands of data sources to verify new community segments, including GenZ and senior citizens, in 30 countries and U.S. consumers who are eligible for government income assistance programs. Product enhancements also include additional fraud protections.

The expanded SheerID platform includes the following new capabilities:

Income Verification Programfor the 42 million U.S. consumers who are eligible for government assistance programs, including SNAP, WIC, Medicaid, SSI, TANF, TTANF, NSLP and LIHEAP.

Expanded Young Adult Verification for more than 472 million young adults between ages 18 and 30 in 30 countries.

Expanded Senior Verification for senior discounts in 30 countries.

First Responder Verification for the more than 5.5 million first responders in 11 countries.

Government ID Verification.

Liveness Checks to verify consumers are present and are who they say they are.