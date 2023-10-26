Qualtrics Introduces Delighted Surveys

Qualtrics today introduced Delighted Surveys for creating and sharing online surveys from scratch and reporting and sharing feedback findings, all within a single platform. Qualtrics acquired Delighted in 2018.

With Delighted Surveys, users can customize survey logos, colors, and fonts, and personalized welcome and thank you messages that reflect brand identity.

Delighted Surveys offers a wide range of question types, including multiple choice, text, numerical scale, and graphic scale options. Users can tailor the question flow based on previous answers with Logic and randomize answer options or provide an other open-text option for greater flexibility.

Delighted Surveys is optimized for mobile.

Users can see how results to two questions compare to one another to draw correlations directly in the platform and categorize free text responses with tags to summarize and visualize key takeaways