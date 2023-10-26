CallRail Labs Introduces AI-Powered Solutions for Marketing Performance

CallRail has added features from its innovation program, CallRail Labs, to its artificial intelligence-powered lead intelligence platform.

The following capabilities were introduced today:

"Our new releases extract simple, practical, yet incredibly valuable information to give CallRail customers another layer of business understanding without significant investment in time, talent, or other costly resources. It's all AI-powered," said Sean McCrohan, vice president of technology at CallRail and leader of CallRail Labs, in a statement. "Our conversational AI pulls and aggregates the previously undiscoverable customer insights from calls that allows businesses to increase impact to both top-line growth and bottom-line cost savings. We appreciate our curious customers that join us in testing and innovation."