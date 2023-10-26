HubSpot Partners with TikTok

HubSpot and TikTok are partnering for an integration that lets joint customers capture leads from TikTok directly into HubSpot's Smart CRM.

"We're always looking for ways to help our customers grow better, and it's undeniable that TikTok is a massive opportunity for businesses," said Karen Ng, senior vice president of product at HubSpot, in a statement. "With this integration, we're pairing the discoverability of TikTok with the power of HubSpot's customer platform to help more businesses turn tuned-in audiences into high-value customers."

With the no-code integration, HubSpot customers can use TikTok to supercharge lead generation, centralizing prospects into a single source of truth and unlocking the benefits of HubSpot's customer platform. Customers can do the following:

Integrate their TikTok for Business accounts with HubSpot.

Deploy lead-generating ads on TikTok and automatically sync leads to HubSpot's Smart CRM in real time.

Engage leads using HubSpot's Marketing Hub to create personalized campaigns across channels—from email, to paid ads, to SMS—and the new Sales Hub to prospect, organize qualified leads, and close deals.

Leverage HubSpot's AI-powered reporting to better understand results and double-down on top-performing campaigns.