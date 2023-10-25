Cint Adds Social Measurement to Lucid Impact Measurement
Cint, a research technology solutions provider, has added social platform measurement into its attitudinal measurement product, Lucid Impact Measurement by Cint, enabling brand lift measurement across multiple media platforms.
Lucid Impact Measurement by Cint offers a multi-step approach, leveraging Cint's global research technology platform and an opportunity-to-see survey methodology that enables advertisers to measure the impact of their campaigns across social media platforms, connected TV, and linear TV.
"In the dynamic world of advertising, understanding the true impact of your campaigns is paramount," said Lindsay Fordham, vice president of product at Cint, in a statement. "With our integration of social into Lucid Impact Measurement, we are unifying the fragmented, providing a combined view of brand lift across digital, TV, and now, social platforms. We're empowering advertisers with cost-effective, data-driven insights to optimize their strategies in flight."