SAP Debuts CX Generative AI Capabilities at CX Live

SAP today at its CX Live virtual event introduced generative artificial intelligence capabilities across the SAP Customer Experience portfolio, including SAP's natural-language generative AI copilot Joule.

These new capabilities will help businesses automate tasks and analyze data from across the enterprise and from third-party sources to provide a holistic view of their customers. They include tailored use cases for commerce, sales, customer service, and marketing.

These new capabilities, which can be applied across the entire SAP CX portfolio, allow users to do the following:

Automate labor-intensive tasks with curated role-based AI tools. New AI capabilities include more than 10 CX role-based tools for automating routine tasks,. For service teams, when a customer issue arises, AI can help summarize the situation and align the team on the problem, provide an overview of customer sentiment, suggest a solution, and even track how quickly the issue is resolved.

Supercharge catalog management and product discovery with AI. Commerce managers can ensure high product visibility and discoverability to review product tags and catalogs, generate and customize product descriptions, and help guide customers to the right choice for their needs.

Retrieve answers to customer questions within conversations in natural language with proactive AI. This new capability, intelligent Q&A, reads the email, points out the important questions, and gives a suggested written response that includes the latest product information.

Surface customer profile intelligence in context. With AI-generated customer profiles supported by the real-time SAP Customer Data Platform, businesses can combine data from all business applications and surface these profiles to customer-facing teams.

Fortify customer identity and access management with AI. The SAP Customer Identity and Access Management solutions are debuting new AI risk-based authentication capabilities to secure user identity data and help prevent threats by gaining intelligence across all digital properties and brands. Users will have a unified customer view and consent profile

Create personalized content creation powered by generative AI. Using generative AI, the SAP Emarsys Customer Engagement platform enables marketers to create targeted email content that delivers the right message to the right audience. The SAP Sales Cloud and SAP Service Cloud solutions will also embed AI-generated summary and email response generation.