Merkury Adds Solutions to Its Merkury Suite

?Dentsu has added to its Merkury global data and identity platform, giving marketers ownership and growth of first-party identity.

The new suite of solutions includes the following

Merkury's enterprise identity and data solution, which provides unique person-based identity growth, ownership, and data enhancement, with transparency into ID quality and matching, integrations with mar-tech platforms like CDPs, personalization and email platforms; and matching of site visits to a person ID.

Merkury for media, a person-based, end-to-end media solution for audience creation through planning, activation, measurement, and optimization. Clients can combine their first-party customer data with U.S. consumer IDs and data to customize and own programmatic bidding and content decisioning algorithms. It combines direct premium display, video, and TV partner integrations with more than 100 new open identity and data integrations, including partners like Disney, LiveRamp, LG, and NBC Universal. Integrated privacy-safe clean rooms enable insights, optimization, and measurement by unifying business outcome data with campaign audiences and ad exposure data at the person level.

Merkury for creativity will provide a single source of truth integrating identity data with creative and media performance, allowing users to build custom audiences via Merkury's identity-enabled media solution and then create personalized, dynamic creative and content campaigns across all channels. The platform also leverages AI-powered intelligence for dynamic creative optimization, and direct integrations with other platforms.