SurveyMonkey Launches Build with AI for AI-Generated Surveys

SurveyMonkey, a provider of online surveys and forms, today launched Build with AI, a survey creation feature powered by OpenAI's generative artificial intelligence technology.

Build with AI, a new capability in the SurveyMonkey Genius lineup of AI features, allows users to create surveys from just a written description of the desired survey or feedback goal. It also offers prompts for popular feedback and research use cases. Users can then review the automatically generated survey, edit as needed, and send. It supports more than 50 languages.