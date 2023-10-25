SurveyMonkey Launches Build with AI for AI-Generated Surveys
SurveyMonkey, a provider of online surveys and forms, today launched Build with AI, a survey creation feature powered by OpenAI's generative artificial intelligence technology.
Build with AI, a new capability in the SurveyMonkey Genius lineup of AI features, allows users to create surveys from just a written description of the desired survey or feedback goal. It also offers prompts for popular feedback and research use cases. Users can then review the automatically generated survey, edit as needed, and send. It supports more than 50 languages.
"There is one common attribute in most AI-driven applications: speed. While speed is critical in today's environment, you can't sacrifice accuracy, especially when you are using AI at work," said Eric Johnson, CEO of SurveyMonkey, in a statement. "We've got one of the world's biggest survey datasets, and we're leveraging it to help our users create and deploy methodologically sound surveys that will yield useful insights faster than ever before. Our tools have always helped deliver key insights in a timely manner. Today, we are doubling down on that, employing artificial intelligence combined with the depth and breadth of our proprietary dataset to help people make impactful decisions faster and more frequently."