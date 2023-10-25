Dialpad Launches Custom Ai Playbooks

Dialpad has launched Custom Ai Playbooks, a tool that provides real-time coaching and adherence guidance to sales and customer service teams during and after customer calls.

Leveraging more than 5 billion minutes of proprietary data, Custom Ai Playbooks uses Dialpad's real-time speech recognition and generative artificial intelligence to support revenue growth by providing a clear framework and real-time guidance to follow during sales and customer service calls. Using Dialpad's generative Ai model, Playbooks capture agent and customer responses on each call, track agent adherence to specific questions and behaviors, and offer post-call analytics to help managers pinpoint coaching opportunities.