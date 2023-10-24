Vista Equity Partners to Acquire EngageSmart

EngageSmart, a provider of vertically tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions, is being acquired by an affiliate of Vista Equity Partners for $4 billion.

"We have built an amazing business by putting our customers at the center of everything we do," said Bob Bennett, EngageSmart's CEO, in a statement. "We continue to see attractive growth and customer retention in our vertically tailored SaaS solutions—a testament to the strength of our business model and our leading products. We believe the partnership with Vista and General Atlantic will enable us to continue investing in innovation and people to drive growth. We look forward to continuing to serve our customers and support our employees, who are relentless in their pursuit of customer satisfaction."

"EngageSmart is a demonstrated leader in delivering mission-critical solutions for modern businesses and simplifying customer and client engagement for over 100,000 organizations," said Michael Fosnaugh, co-head of Vista's Flagship Fund and senior managing director, in a statement. "We look forward to working with EngageSmart as they continue to innovate, scale, and empower organizations to better serve their customers."

"We have long admired EngageSmart's vertical domain expertise in SaaS and its high-quality solutions across the SMB and enterprise segments, proven by an established track record of growth and profitability," said Jeff Wilson, managing director of Vista, in a statement. "We are eager to build on EngageSmart's momentum and look forward to working closely with the talented leadership team to provide even more powerful, innovative, and seamless solutions for customers."